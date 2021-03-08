Tangipahoa Parish responders locate juvenile missing from Hammond campground

HAMMOND (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish first responders have located a juvenile that was reported missing Sunday evening at Hidden Oaks Campground east of Hammond on Highway 190.
A spokesperson from the Hammond Fire Department said that the missing juvenile was located by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office who helped retrieve the victim out of the woods with the use of utility task vehicles. The juvenile was then taken to a nearby hospital by Acadian Ambulance Services.
The Hammond Fire Department, sheriff’s office, U.S. Customs all collaborated in the effort to find the missing juvenile through a search conducted both on the ground and through the air. HFD acquired a surveillance video from the campground and was able to spot the moment the victim left the campground across Highway 190, said the spokesperson.
Two firefighters were able to locate the juvenile after finding discarded clothing items along the path while searching.
