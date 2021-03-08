Shelby: Sunny, beautiful start to the week

A nice and sunny Monday is on tap with no chance for rain and high temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 40° north of the lake and around 50° on the south shore.
Tuesday will be another beautfiul day with highs topping out in the mid-70s, again with plenty of sunshine.
Onshore flow will continue to increase humidity and temperatures through the rest of the week. This will lead to potentially foggy mornings and warm, humid afternoons. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday through Friday with increasing cloud cover and a chance for rain this weekend.
