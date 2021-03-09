After Further Review: Five takes from Marcus Williams franchise tag

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Saints value Marcus Williams
More than anything else that’s what Tuesday’s announcement means. They value Williams and by tagging him they don’t risk losing him on the open market. Clearly, they don’t feel like they can find an adequate replacement that can do the things that Williams does.
Given the timing of when they tagged him right before the deadline, the Saints may have feared their ability to re-sign him and wanted to buy some time. There was a report earlier in the day that the team wasn’t going to use the tag on any of their free agents. Obviously, that changed.
Take Two: Timing of new extension is key
The tag carries a cap charge of $10.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meaning currently the Saints have just added that amount to their payroll. They now project to be near $60 million over the cap.
Like Ryan Ramczyk and Marshon Lattimore, it’s now crucial to get a long-term deal done with Wililams before March 17th, which is when the Saints have to be under the cap. If they can’t get an extension done by that time, then the Saints would have to carry that bloated cap number and have to cut more players or restructure more contracts to get under the cap.
Take Three: Other safeties getting tag could have increased Williams value
With Justin Simmons and Marcus Maye both getting franchised, Williams would have likely ascended to one of the top two free agents at the position. This could have caused bidding wars amongst teams which is obviously something the Saints want to avoid.
By tagging him, the Saints are now the only team he can negotiate with.
Take Four: How much is Williams worth?
According to Spotrac, the top five highest paid free safeties in the NFL according to average salary are:
Eddie Jackson $14.6M
Kevin Byard $14.1M
Tyran Mathieu $14M
Justin Simmons (second franchise tag) $13.3M
Devin McCourty $11.5M
In that group only Byard, Mathieu and Simmons have more interceptions than over the last four seasons than Williams. Just projecting based on that list, Williams would probably fall in the $13 million range with $25-$30 million of it guaranteed.
It’s important to point out that in any new deal, the 2021 cap charge will be incredibly low.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The 2017 Saints draft class is getting paid. Alvin Kamara signed a lucrative extension last year. With Ramczyk, Lattimore and Williams likely getting contracts as well, the team has placed high value on this core of players.
- One member of that class the Saints will likely let test the market is Trey Hendrickson. The Saints could have tagged Hendrickson but elected to use it on Williams instead. It’s an interesting decision, given how much the Saints have searched for an edge pass rusher opposite of Cam Jordan. It was supposed to be Marcus Davenport, but last year that player turned out to be Hendrickson.
- Williams has certainly had his share of ups and downs during his four-year stretch in New Orleans. Ultimately, he improved his game enough to become a player the Saints feared losing.
- Despite what some may be saying nationally and locally, I don’t think this was a case of ‘Mickey Math’ or the Saints completely disregarding the salary cap. It’s simply a maneuver to ensure they’re able to keep a player they wanted to keep. Now, they have some time to get a deal done.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.