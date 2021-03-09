Bruce: A Nice Tuesday With Sunny Skies And Pleasant temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The nice weather pattern with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will continue. Today will be nice with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the 40s north and 50s south. the only issue this evening could be some patchy fog.
Wednesday, we will start to feel the humidity and it will continue increasing through the end of the week. Fog could start to become an issue Thursday morning through the weekend because of the increased moisture.
The gradual warm up will continue as temps be hit 80 or above by the end of the week and weekend. As of now it looks dry through Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.