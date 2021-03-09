Juan’s World: Have A Great Day, Les!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. If Les Miles did what he’s alleged to have done while at LSU, then the decision makers at that university dropped the ball. They let the student body down by not having their backs above anything else.
After-all, nothing is more important on a college campus than the safety of the students. And in LSU’s handling years ago of sexual and domestic assault allegations against Miles, they failed the people they vowed to protect.
All in the name of football, money and prestige. They all go hand in hand. Especially when you’re a major college football program like the Tigers are.
And if they’re winning, which Miles did plenty of during his eleven-plus years in charge, then the head coach can seemingly do no wrong.
Except, Miles, according to the allegations, did a lot wrong.
Back in 2013, then Athletic Director Joe Alleva sent a message to then-incoming university president F. King Alexander and counsel saying, “I always believe that people are innocent until proven guilty and in this case, I believe he is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic [department] and football program at great risk. I think we have cause.”
He added, “I specifically told him not to text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn’t listen.”
Alleva wanted him fired back then. But, nothing happened.
Fast forward eight years and his most recent employer, the University of Kansas, believes he did a lot wrong while at LSU. It’s why they placed him on administrative leave earlier this month for allegedly texting female students during his time with the Tigers
Miles’ attorney, Pete Ginsberg, called the allegations “disturbing and unfair.” No, what’s disturbing and unfair is the fact that Les Miles’ name is attached to this.
The court of public opinion may not be on his side this time. Because knowing right from wrong just takes common sense. And in this instance, the former head coach, is coming across like he has none.
In a statement to KU and his players, Miles said, “I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived.”
With the university and Miles mutually agreeing to part ways, K-U and LSU truly are a better place to be now that he’s gone.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.