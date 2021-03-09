WATCH LIVE 9 a.m: Jefferson Parish marks 1 year since first confirmed case of Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tuesday, March 9 marks one year since the first Coroanvirus case was confirmed in Louisiana and everyone’s lives changed.
The state capitol lawn now displays thousands of white flags; each mark a Louisiana life lost to the virus.
The state health department reports more than 9,700 deaths due to COVID.
Ochsner Health employees will hold a moment of silence for the lives lost in the state and Jefferson Parish leaders will recognize the lives lost in a virtual ceremony beginning at 9 a.m..
Gov. Edwards is expected to address the state’s vaccine distribution efforts Tuesday afternoon and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about mask-wearing for fully-vaccinated individuals.
The CDC issued new guidance on Monday saying fully-vaccinated Americans could gather with other fully-vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.
