LSU ready to push past disappointing weekend vs. Oral Roberts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
As LSU head coach Paul Mainieri put on Monday afternoon, when you play such a tight game like Sunday’s game three, all it takes is one or two plays to completely change the weekend narrative.
Instead of the series deciding game being tied up in the eighth inning, Oral Roberts took the lead thanks to a few uncharacteristic errors.
And then when LSU had a chance to even the score in the bottom of the frame, the Golden Eagles had an answer there too.
“Mitchell Sanford absolutely hit a rocket that looked like it was going to tie the ball game,” says Mainieri. “And their shortstop had to make the play of his life. Still can’t believe that he made that play.”
He did, and the Tigers did indeed drop their first series of the season to Oral Roberts.
It’s not ideal, but it’s also not something to overreact to. Mainieri says this part of the schedule is always used as a time to learn the team ahead of SEC play. And what he learned after this weekend is there will be changes to come.
“At least one of those changes will be to get Cade Doughty back in the lineup,” says Mainieri. “I feel like without question had we had Cade Doughty in the lineup yesterday, I feel strongly that he’s not only one of the best players on our team, but in our league. He would have done something yesterday to help us score at least another run or two, and maybe that would have made the difference in us winning that ball game yesterday.”
As for the rest of the changes coming, Mainieri chose to keep those to himself for now and to tell his team before the media. But whatever’s next, he does expect his players to respond positively.
“These kids will be very resilient,” says Mainieri. “I’m glad we’re getting back out on the field tomorrow and playing a team again. I’m glad we have a five game week this week again to put this in the rearview mirror as quick as we can.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.