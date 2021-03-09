LSU’s Cam Thomas named SEC Freshman of the Week, fourth time this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the fourth time this season LSU’s Cam Thomas has been named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week. Thomas was named co-freshman of the week with Arkansas guard Moses Moody.
The 6-foot-4 freshman from Chesapeake, Va. averaged 26.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in much needed wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri. Thomas recorded his first career double-double in the Tigers win over Vanderbilt with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Thomas would follow that up with a 29 point game against the Missouri Tigers as LSU secured the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tn. The freshman phenom finished the regular season with ten straight games with 20 points or more.
LSU will play the winner of the Ole Miss-South Carolina winner on Friday in the SEC Tournament.
