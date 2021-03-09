Mayor Cantrell expected to ease COVID restrictions in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are expected to move New Orleans into a modified Phase 3 as vaccine distribution increases and daily cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Communications Director Beau Tidwell said the city is expected to make the announcement on March 10.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
On March 2, after six weeks of improvements in the state’s COVID case counts and a sustained decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations, Governor John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana to Phase 3 of reopening.
New Orleans did not move to Phase 3 earlier this month, but Mayor Cantrell is expected to ease restrictions in the city on Wednesday.
Everywhere in Louisiana except New Orleans, the majority of businesses have been able to move to 75% capacity, and indoor gatherings and event caters are capped at 50% capacity, limited to 250 people max. Religious services no longer have capacity limits elsewhere.
Live music is also allowed indoors, except in New Orleans, under additional guidance provided by the State Fire Marshal.
