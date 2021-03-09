New Orleanians cautious, ready for normalcy under new CDC guidelines

“Number one, if you’re fully vaccinated, and that means by the way 14 days have elapsed since your last dose, you do not need to quarantine if you are exposed to someone who then becomes positive for COVID, in so far as you remain asymptomatic, you have no symptoms,” said Kanter. “Number two, if you are hanging out indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated you do not need to mask, you do not need to distance. That’s great news. And number three, if you’re hanging out with one other household indoors and that other household is not vaccinated you also don’t need to mask and distance. Now that only applies to one household. If you have multiple households that are unvaccinated everybody needs to mask and distance.”