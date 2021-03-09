New Orleanians cautious, ready for normalcy under new CDC guidelines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 infection.
The federal health-focused agency says fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
Dr. Joe Kanter is State Health Office for Louisiana and the chief adviser to Gov. John Bel Edwards on COVID-19.
“This is exciting stuff and we’ve been waiting for this from the CDC. Some better data, better recommendations on what people can do once they get vaccinated,” said Kanter.
“Number one, if you’re fully vaccinated, and that means by the way 14 days have elapsed since your last dose, you do not need to quarantine if you are exposed to someone who then becomes positive for COVID, in so far as you remain asymptomatic, you have no symptoms,” said Kanter. “Number two, if you are hanging out indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated you do not need to mask, you do not need to distance. That’s great news. And number three, if you’re hanging out with one other household indoors and that other household is not vaccinated you also don’t need to mask and distance. Now that only applies to one household. If you have multiple households that are unvaccinated everybody needs to mask and distance.”
Still, there are situations where even the fully vaccinated must still follow mask mandates and social distancing requirements, according to Kanter.
“When out in the public or at the job site or making groceries if you are fully vaccinated you still do need to mask and distance,” he said.
Some people who were leaving a mass vaccination site in the New Orleans area commented on the CDC announcement.
“I think it’s too soon. Right now, you still should mask up, mask up,” said Joann Smith.
Chris Fanguy applauds the move.
“That’s absolutely great. We got to get back to normal,” said Fanguy.
Sandra Sam is not ready to mingle even though she will be fully vaccinated once the J&J vaccine she received takes full effect in her body.
“That’s good, that’s cool. I think it’s too soon. But you know, I’m not ready to socialize, I’ve got to wait a little while,” said Sam.
Of course, there are mutations of COVID-19 and the original virus has not completely disappeared.
Carl Smith said he is not changing his habits, yet.
“I wouldn’t reopen it like that right now, you know, I would still let them go another few months. Then do it, then test it as it goes, and see... because looks like that stuff is going down and then it’s coming back up. You don’t know what’s still out here,” said Carl Smith.
