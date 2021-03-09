Nicondra: Staying nice, but a bit more humid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The nice stretch of weather continues into the end of the week, but although we are keeping plenty of blue sky around it feels a little less comfortable. Temperatures overnight will not be as chilly with rising dew points into the 50s. That’s about where overnight lows will fall for most locations on Wednesday morning. A few spots will stay near 60s.
Expect a few more clouds, but plenty of sunshine breaking through during the day on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will rise into the middle to upper 70s once again. The warming trend lasts into the weekend with most places hitting the 80 degree mark. Rain will stay away though. Just a few spotty showers are possible into Sunday afternoon.
