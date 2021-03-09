Ochsner Health releases statistics on COVID response, vaccination efforts

Ochsner Health hosts a drive-thru mass vaccination event in Jefferson Parish at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.) on Wednesday March 3 (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff | March 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 6:18 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday, March 9 marks one year since Louisiana confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Since then, testing and vaccine efforts continue to ramp up.

Ochsner Health released its latest statistics on patient care and vaccination efforts.

A spokesperson for the healthcare giant says more than 10,000 COVID-19 inpatients across its system and partners have been released from care after recovering from the virus.

To date, Ochsner has administered 912,000 COVID-19 tests, including more than 210,000 at community testing sites.

179 ICU beds were added in New Orleans to care for increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Ochsner redeployed more than 2,300 employees across the system to areas where they were needed most.

Research

  • Enrolled nearly 6,000 residents of the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas in COVID-19 Prevalence Studies.
  • Enrolled 515 patients into COVID-19 vaccine trials.
  • Produced the first sequences of the virus from the New Orleans area, collecting more than 10,700 specimens.Ochsner provided free childcare for more than 1,500 children when in-school learning closed so that our frontline workers could continue caring for patients in need.

COVID-19 Vaccines

  • Administered more than 200,000 vaccine doses since December 14, 2020.
  • Completed the vaccination series for about 82,000 individuals.
  • Launched 20 community vaccination sites and counting.

