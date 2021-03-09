Ochsner Health releases statistics on COVID response, vaccination efforts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday, March 9 marks one year since Louisiana confirmed its first case of COVID-19.
Since then, testing and vaccine efforts continue to ramp up.
Ochsner Health released its latest statistics on patient care and vaccination efforts.
A spokesperson for the healthcare giant says more than 10,000 COVID-19 inpatients across its system and partners have been released from care after recovering from the virus.
To date, Ochsner has administered 912,000 COVID-19 tests, including more than 210,000 at community testing sites.
179 ICU beds were added in New Orleans to care for increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
Ochsner redeployed more than 2,300 employees across the system to areas where they were needed most.
Research
- Enrolled nearly 6,000 residents of the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas in COVID-19 Prevalence Studies.
- Enrolled 515 patients into COVID-19 vaccine trials.
- Produced the first sequences of the virus from the New Orleans area, collecting more than 10,700 specimens.Ochsner provided free childcare for more than 1,500 children when in-school learning closed so that our frontline workers could continue caring for patients in need.
COVID-19 Vaccines
- Administered more than 200,000 vaccine doses since December 14, 2020.
- Completed the vaccination series for about 82,000 individuals.
- Launched 20 community vaccination sites and counting.
