Shelby: Gorgeous Tuesday on tap

We have a really nice day on tap! Sunny skies to start with a few clouds mixing in by the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday, we will start to feel the humidity and it will continue increasing through the end of the week. Fog could start to become an issue Thursday morning through the weekend because of the increased moisture.
We’ll also keep warming up with highs reaching near 80 by Friday!
There is a possibility of rain by the end of the weekend and early next week as a front approaches the area.
