Shooting of 3-year-old in N.O. East deemed accidental; father arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police Tuesday arrested the father of a 3-year-old girl and booked him with cruelty to juveniles after the child found a loaded gun and shot herself.
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested Barry Frelix in relation to the shooting on Feb. 25 in the 6000 block of Downman Road.
Around 11 p.m. Seventh District detectives responded to an initial call that a 3-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound.
Through investigation, NOPD detectives determined the shooting to be accidental. The victim is believed to have located a firearm in the home and to have discharged the weapon, causing non-fatal injuries to herself.
Detectives also determined that information about the incident relayed during questioning by Frelix was not factual.
Frelix was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
