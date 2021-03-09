Street Renaming Commission recommends new names for 37 Streets in final report

From Lee Circle to Tulane Ave., mixed reviews on 37 proposed name changes now headed to City Council
By Nicole Mumphrey | March 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 10:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council Street Renaming Commission has submitted its final report to the council outlining recommendations for 37 streets, parks and public places honoring White Supremacists across the city.

VIEW THE FULL REPORT

Since submitting its initial report to the Council in November, the CCSRC has engaged members of the public and various community partners to obtain as much input as possible to help solidify its final set of recommendations provided below:

