Street Renaming Commission recommends new names for 37 Streets in final report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council Street Renaming Commission has submitted its final report to the council outlining recommendations for 37 streets, parks and public places honoring White Supremacists across the city.
Since submitting its initial report to the Council in November, the CCSRC has engaged members of the public and various community partners to obtain as much input as possible to help solidify its final set of recommendations provided below:
