Bruce: Warmer Temperatures And Higher Humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures have been on the rise all week and will continue into the weekend. With a southeast flow off the Gulf the humidity will be cranking up as well. Temperatures will warm this afternoon in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but no chance for rain, and that pattern continues through the rest of the workweek.
Expect highs in the low 80s for your Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. With the increase in moisture, we could also see some fog each morning.
Temperatures will be topping out in the low 80s for your weekend as well with a stray shower possible on Sunday. We will have a slightly higher chance for rain heading into early next week as a front moves in but may stall over the area.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.