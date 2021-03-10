Jefferson Parish man arrested for possession of child pornography

RIVER RIDGE (WVUE) -Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a River Ridge man for Internet crimes against children.
Bryan Castillo, 35, was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
”Child pornography is an intolerable crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said Attorney General Landry. “In conjunction with our law enforcement partners – we will continue working to bring to justice those who possess, distribute, and manufacture sexual abuse images or videos of children.”
Castillo was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.