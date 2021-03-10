LSU makes schedule change to baseball weekend

LSU makes schedule change to baseball weekend
LSU outfielder Cade Beloso (No. 24) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | March 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 2:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU will not be facing Baylor on Saturday, March 13, as the original baseball schedule indicated.

Head coach Paul Mainieri said Wednesday, March 10, that the Bears have scheduled a home series this weekend in Waco, Texas, so they won’t be making the trip to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers will instead host UTSA on Saturday at 7 p.m. in place of Baylor.

LSU was already scheduled to host the Roadrunners on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Those games will be played as originally scheduled.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.