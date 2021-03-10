Man struck by 3 vehicles, killed while attempting to cross I-10, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A portion of the interstate in New Orleans was closed Tuesday night following a fatal hit and run crash, police say.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle that reportedly fled the scene. The man landed in the road and was struck by two additional vehicles, police say.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
