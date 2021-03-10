Margaritaville opening back up following damage from Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the largest entertainment establishments in South Mississippi is set to reopen its doors Wednesday morning.
Margaritaville Resort Biloxi will once again welcome guests inside for the first time since October when Hurricane Zeta caused damage to the resort.
Over the last few months, crews have worked diligently to get the entertainment center back open, adding several new features to Margaritaville, including new eateries, new family suites with bunk beds, and more than 80 new games, bringing the total number of games on the property to over 200.
“I am very excited for that. It is something that I have waited for since we closed in October. I think we have all missed it. Our team is ready to welcome everybody back safely,” said Tessy Lambert, the Director of Public Relations for Lodging and Leisure Investments.
Another upgrade includes a reworked pool deck that provides more shade to customers and employees. Guests at Margaritaville may also notice several new features that will provide the resort room for expansions in the near future.
“We’re thinking and making improvements that will lead us into the next phase of this wonderful property, which is our phase two,” said Lambert. “You’ll see things like our ramp here which will one day lead you to our outdoor attractions.”
Margaritaville officially opens its doors Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The resort will host a free reopening party for the public on Friday, March 12, from 6:45-9:45 p.m. with music from the Blackwater Brass Band and a fireworks display at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.