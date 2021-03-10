‘A nightmare:’ 3 brothers slain in the same week in New Orleans; reward offered for information

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family is begging for closure after three brothers were shot and killed within a week.
“This is like a nightmare,” says one family member who spoke to Fox 8 under the condition of anonymity. “We just keep thinking we’re going to wake up and we’re not.”
Police say Bradley, 21, and Brandon, 30, were shot and killed on Feb. 20 on Carondelet Street.
Their middle brother, Bryan, 26, was shot to death roughly half of a mile away on Feb. 13 at the corner of Washington and Loyola Avenues.
The family held a private service for the brothers. Three caskets were placed side by side for the trio that was always together.
“Their mom wasn’t even able to attend her children’s service,” the family member says. “Her entire family was just wiped out. All three of her kids were just ripped from her.”
A close relative of the Veal brothers say they were hardworking men who loved their family and were not involved in any criminal activity.
“They were extremely close. When you saw one you saw all three of them,” they say. “The boys were like just big teddy bears. They were jokesters. They were each others’ best friends.”
Crimestoppers has offered $10,000, half of which is paid upon the arrest of any suspects and half paid at the time of indictment. Rewards may be split depending on the tips received.
“We’re barely holding up. We’re just trying to cope and get closure,” they say.
If you have any information regarding these crimes, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.
