NOPD investigating officer-involved shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Orleans East in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
The NOPD says around 9:30 a.m. an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Werner Drive.
Two black males were seated inside. The passenger got out and began struggling with the officer.
That’s when the NOPD says the officer’s weapon discharged.
The driver fled the scene.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.