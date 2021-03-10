Overtime Podcast #227 - Saints Release and Restructure to get salaries under $182.5m

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are busy restructuring and releasing contracts to get under the NFL Salary Cap by March 17th. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende break down the departures and a surprising decision to place the franchise tag on Marcus Williams.
Hagan on the sudden flurry of moves made by the Saints one week before the 2021 league year commences:
“It’s happening across the league, it’s those mid-tier guys that you’ve got to look at their current contract and maybe you let them go and can bring them back on a different deal but past restructuring, there’s just not a whole lot of wiggle room with a lot of these guys and we discussed it the other day in the office - the Saints had to restructure a lot of those deals and the ones that they did - great, had to do it - but at the end of the day, it was always going to be a situation where you were going to lose a considerable amount of starters on this team and that’s what you’re seeing. It’s big names being cut because big names had to be cut.”
Fazende on the decision to place a franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams:
“The franchise tag buys the Saints a little time and prevents other teams from coming in. Given the fact that they jumped in with this franchise tag like thirty minutes before the deadline, given the fact that there was a report earlier that said the Saints were not going to use the tag...something shifted so I don’t know if it was nerves or fear of possibly losing him once the open market got here, the fact that Justin Simmons and Marcus Maye were also franchise tagged so I think that was a little bit of ‘Okay, we’ve got to make sure we save our guy here.’”
