Overtime Podcast #227 - Saints Release and Restructure to get salaries under $182.5m

“It’s happening across the league, it’s those mid-tier guys that you’ve got to look at their current contract and maybe you let them go and can bring them back on a different deal but past restructuring, there’s just not a whole lot of wiggle room with a lot of these guys and we discussed it the other day in the office - the Saints had to restructure a lot of those deals and the ones that they did - great, had to do it - but at the end of the day, it was always going to be a situation where you were going to lose a considerable amount of starters on this team and that’s what you’re seeing. It’s big names being cut because big names had to be cut.”