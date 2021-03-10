Ponchatoula WR Amorion Walker verbally commits to Notre Dame

PONCHATOULA (WVUE) - Ponchatoula High School wide receiver Amorion Walker announced via social media Wednesday morning that he has verbally committed to join Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish as part of the class of 2022.
According to 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-3 and 178 lbs. Tangipahoa Parish product was offered by Notre Dame back in November. Walker was also considering offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and West Virginia.
With the addition of Walker, 247Sports has ranked Notre Dame’s 2022 class as the 7th best in the nation.
Under Hank Tierney, who made his name as head coach of Archbishop Shaw and West Jefferson for several years, the Ponchatoula Green Wave has experienced growing success. They finished the 2020-21 season with a 7-2 overall record after a second-round LHSAA 5A postseason exit at the hands of Ruston 42-26.
Recently, the program has boosted players to major conference college programs including quarterback T. J. Finley at LSU and Tyjae Spears at Tulane.
