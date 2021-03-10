REPORT: Saints expected to release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander

REPORT: Saints expected to release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Source: Chris Szagola)
By Josh Auzenne | March 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 3:36 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - In a move that would save the team more than $13 million against the salary cap, the Saints are expected to release former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander after just half a season in New Orleans, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

In just seven games with the Black and Gold, the former Tiger finished with 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He had a total of 57 tackles and a sack in 2020, playing the first five games with the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to New Orleans on Nov. 2.

Alexander suffered a torn Achilles on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings that ended his season early.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.