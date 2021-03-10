REPORT: Saints expected to release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - In a move that would save the team more than $13 million against the salary cap, the Saints are expected to release former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander after just half a season in New Orleans, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.
In just seven games with the Black and Gold, the former Tiger finished with 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He had a total of 57 tackles and a sack in 2020, playing the first five games with the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to New Orleans on Nov. 2.
Alexander suffered a torn Achilles on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings that ended his season early.
