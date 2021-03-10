Running back Devin Brumfield returns home to play for Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a few transfers out of the program and Tyjae Spears still recovering from injury, Tulane’s backfield isn’t as crowded this spring, but the guys that are practicing are certainly making their presence felt.
Among them, transfer running back Devin Brumfield stands out not just because of his ability, but because of his work ethic.
“We’re really proud to have him. He’s a really nice young man. He’s got great practice habits. I asked him the other day, ‘Where’d you get those practice habits?’ He says, ‘I’ve had them since little league.’ He really does a good job of finishing every play and being physical,” said Willie Fritz.
“I know what they expect. They expect us to go hard and give our all. They can’t see what you can do if you’re doing it with half of your ability. So I make sure I go out there and give it my all,” said Wave running back Devin Brumfield.
Just as important is the way Brumfield immediately fits in. Coming out of high school at Covington, he was recruited by a similar staff at Tulane. So it was a no-brainer to consider the Green Wave once he entered the transfer portal.
“I mean I’ve really loved this so far. The adjustment’s been easy just being able to be around family and friends and a great coaching staff that really appreciates me being here,” said Brumfield.
“It’s good. We’re getting some guys from New Orleans that want to come back home,” said Fritz.
As far as the running back room as a whole, yes, Brumfield will have plenty of competition when it comes to getting carries. But simply put, there’s too much talent there to ignore. I’d expect at least several of those backs to get a chance to be play-makers this fall.
