Shelby: Humidity creeping up

You’ll notice a little more humidity around today as a southeasterly breeze continues. Temperatures will top out a little warmer this afternoon in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but no chance for rain, and that pattern continues through the rest of the workweek.
Expect highs in the low 80s for your Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. With the increase in moisture, we could also see some fog each morning.
Temperatures will be topping out in the low 80s for your weekend as well with a stray shower possible on Sunday. We will have a slightly higher chance for rain heading into early next week.
