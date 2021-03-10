St. Tammany offices re-open under Phase 3

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - Dozens of St. Tammany Parish employees will return to work under a new parish order.
The days of working at home due to Covid appear to be phasing out.
There are new signs of life at the St. Tammany Parish office building in Mandeville.
“We asked our clients and staff to come back to Koop Drive offices and at other locations and Slidell and Covington,” said parish president Mike Cooper.
The Parish never shut down operations due to Covid, but things have been limited with many employees working from home.
Now… The parish president issued a Phase 3 order which calls for most offices to operate once again at full occupancy.
“With the number of hospitalizations dropping and more vaccinations available I feel that we should be able to move forward with further openings the weeks and months to come,” said Cooper.
While restrictions are loosening across the parish, there are still no jury trials scheduled here at the Covington courthouse creating challenges for some attorneys.
“Some of my clients would like to have their day in court it’s tough being stuck in limbo waiting for this to blow over,” said attorney Jim Mecca.
Clerk of Court Melissa Henry says her staff is now just receiving their Covid vaccines and they will likely continue to operate by appointment only until at least mid April.
“What we’re being told from the CDC is that you need to wait a couple weeks after the second dose to really feel comfortable,” said Henry.
The pandemic caused most people to have to make adjustments, but many say it could’ve been worse.
“It’s been some inconvenience but I’ve had no trouble getting in and out,” said Mecca.
Visitors will still have to maintain Covid protocols.
But as more restrictions loosen, many say they are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I can’t wait, I can’t wait,” said Henry.
You will still need to wear a face mask when visiting any St. Tammany government building. The new recovery phase also means that volunteers are once again welcome at the parish animal shelter.
