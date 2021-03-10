TODAY: Ochsner to vaccinate more than 1,000 people on the north shore

MANDEVILLE (WVUE) -Ochsner Health is hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday at the Castine Center at Pelican Park in Mandeville.
Vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and approximately 1,150 people will receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Those receiving the vaccine were required to make an appointment. Those slots have been filled.
This is Ochsner’s first mass vaccination effort on the north shore, but the health system has surpassed 20,000 vaccines just at the Covington clinic.
Ochsner is working with the state health department and the National Guard is assisting at today’s event.
Yesterday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced new eligibility for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those ages 16 to 64 with certain health conditions will be able to get the shot.
RELATED LINKS
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for individuals age 16 or 17.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.