Wendell Pierce calls British monarchy ‘archaic’ following ‘insignificant, insensitive’ sit-down interview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star, New Orleans native Wendell Pierce, says he had no interest in the royal Oprah sit-down interview while the world is in the “throes of death.”
Pierce said the broadcast was “insignificant” as thousands continue to die from COVID-19.
“Today, 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID,” Pierce told radio station LBC. “A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the UK.”
Pierce says the interview was “full of sound and fury signifying nothing.”
“It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant.”
In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Pierce says his comments are not an attack on the Duchess of Sussex.
“I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom, I also told her she would always have a friend in me,” he wrote.
“Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that,” he said.
In regards to the racism Markle said she endured over the color of her son’s skin, Pierce says it is not a surprise.
“The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history,” he wrote.
In his dismissal of the interview, during which the duchess admitted she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and contemplated suicide, Pierce stresses that he was not being insensitive.
“Unfortunately, my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide,” he said. “As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best.”
Her Majesty said an alleged racist comment made about what color baby Archie would be was “concerning” and will be “addressed by the family privately.”
The monarch will reportedly speak to senior royals - including Charles, Camilla, William and Kate - behind closed doors over the couple’s allegations.
Her statement added that Harry, Meghan, and their son “will always be much loved family members.”
