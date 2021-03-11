Arrest made in hit and run that killed NOLA fashion designer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested the suspect of a hit-and-run crash that killed a New Orleans fashion designer on St. Charles Avenue last month.
According to jail records, Adrian Caliste Jr., 22, was booked Thursday on one count of manslaughter and one count of first-degree injuring of public records.
Christina Larsen, 31, was struck by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of St. Charles and Harmony Street around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. The driver sped off and abandoned the car, police say.
Police say Caliste filed a false report of a carjacking to cover his involvement in the fatal hit and run.
Larsen died on March 2. Friends of Larsen have set up a GoFundMe account to support the family.
Larsen worked as a designer for NOLA couture, an upscale boutique and clothing manufacturer with multiple locations in New Orleans.
