Bretchel Country Club destroyed by two-alarm fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department says the Bretchel Country Club was destroyed after a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Behrman Place around 5:50 p.m. after a report of a fire in a one-story masonry building.
NOFD quickly arrived on scene and began battling the fire. Due to the size of the fire, additional crews were called in to assist.
According to NOFD, the building was located away from the main thoroughfare in a heavily wooded area. The fire managed to spread to the surrounding structure and also ignite some of the surrounding trees and brush.
The fire was brought under control around 7:35 p.m.
There were no reports of civilian industries.
NOFD says one firefighter was transported to a local hospital to be treated for an elevated heart rate.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
