Bruce: A Warm-Dry And Breezy Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The official start to the spring equinox is March 20th at 4:37am our time. Today will be a preview of spring as temps warm to 80 in many areas. So today you can expect a warm and breezy day with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but no chance for rain. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s with some patchy fog possible for your Friday morning.
Highs will reach the low 80s Friday through the weekend with a few more clouds around. Still, there will be very little chance for rain with only a stray shower possible on Sunday.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday meaning we turn the clocks forward one hour.
Rain chances will increase in the early to middle part of next week ahead of a front that could cool us down for the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.