Bruce: A Warm-Dry And Breezy Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The official start to the spring equinox is March 20th at 4:37am our time. Today will be a preview of spring as temps warm to 80 in many areas. So today you can expect a warm and breezy day with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but no chance for rain. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s with some patchy fog possible for your Friday morning.