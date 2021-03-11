Following a victim’s fentanyl related death, LaPlace man arrested for murder

LAPLACE (WVUE) - A LaPlace man is in jail and charged with second-degree murder after authorities from the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office say that he sold fentanyl to a victim that later died as the result of the powerful drug.
The charge comes for Kayon Rasheed Johnson, 43, as the result of an investigation by detectives that included the return of a toxicology report for the victim from the coroner’s office last December.
Kyle Vicknair, 30, of LaPlace, died at his residence on Nov. 23, 2020, from a fentanyl overdose, supply he purchased from Johnson, authorities say.
“While building an overdose case is very difficult, our detectives worked hard to bring the individual responsible for Kyle Vicknair’s death to justice,” said Sheriff Mike Tregre. “This arrest sends a message that we will diligently pursue drug dealers who come into our community to distribute these deadly drugs.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but is 80 to 100 times more potent. Through investigation, detectives determined that Vicknair purchased the fentanyl from Johnson and used the fentanyl that led to his deadly overdose.
On Monday, detectives appeared before a grand jury and an indictment was issued for Johnson’s arrest. With assistance from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Johnson Wednesday in Metairie. He was booked with second-degree murder and is also being held for violation of probation/parole. Johnson is being held in custody in lieu of $80,000.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.