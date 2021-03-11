New Orleans is leading the country in vaccinations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is ahead of the game in Louisiana and the country in vaccinations, city officials announced Wednesday as they eased COVID-19 restrictions.
New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says 21% of New Orleanians have received their first dose and 11% are fully vaccinated.
In contrast, 18% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, with 9% fully vaccinated.
People as young as 16 years old with certain health conditions are now eligible to get vaccinated in Louisiana.
