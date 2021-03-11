Jefferson Parish officials recover body from Lake Pontchartrain

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Rivarde confirmed that a body was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain this afternoon.
Rivarde said that a boater was out crabbing when they spotted the body floating in the water.
JPSO recovered the victim using boats and onto land at the Bonnabel Boat Launch.
The discovery was made near the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson and the case could be turned over to the NOPD to lead the investigation, Rivarde said.
No other details are available at this time.
