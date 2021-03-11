Scalise: Biden must fix self-made border crisis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), and other members of the House Republican Conference to criticize President Biden’s “self-made crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Scalise urged President Biden to take accountability for the crisis his immigration policies have created and to reverse his failed policies.
More than 100,000 migrants were arrested at the US-Mexico border over four weeks. The White House says it is not a crisis yet.
“We’re very concerned about this crisis at the border that has been created specifically by Joe Biden’s policies. President Biden’s border crisis has got to get reversed,” Scalise says.
The White House announced plans to restart the Central American Minors Program ended by former president Donald Trump, which provides some migrants with a legal way into the country.
“When you think about the fact that right now, President Biden is implementing policies that are keeping schools closed, yet he sent a message around South and Central America that our border is open. That’s the wrong message, it’s the wrong message for America, and it’s doing a disservice to those people in those caravans who are being abused every single day. It’s got to stop,” Scalise says.
