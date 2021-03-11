Zack: Temps in the 80s the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A spring pattern has certainly arrived as we have a stretch of 80 degree weather on the way to go along with very low rain chances.
Now that our winds have turned southerly and the moisture has returned we do have to be on the fog watch the next few nights. I think winds will remain up just enough to keep fog from being too big of a problem but it’s something to keep in mind for your morning commuters. Speaking of wind, Thursday brings another warm and breezy day. Highs will top out around 80 under a mixture of sun and clouds.
Little change is expected for Friday on into the weekend as we will remain warm, humid and breezy each day. Highs during the afternoons will remain around 80 and rain chances basically zero. I say basically zero as with the increasing humidity and warmer temperatures you can always get a random sprinkle.
There is a front on the horizon but whether that front makes it all the way down to us is a big question mark going early next week. We will certainly see increasing rain chances by the new work week. but as far as any cooler weather goes, we will just have to wait and see.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.