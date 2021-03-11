Zack: Warm and humid days ahead; some morning fog possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s warm, it’s humid and well, it’s spring in South Louisiana.
As we round out the work week, it’s all about the springtime weather as highs on your Friday are set to soar to 80 once again. I do believe we will have to watch for some morning fog as winds should calm just enough through the night to develop patchy sea fog. By mid morning that fog will dissipate leaving us with a mixture of sun and clouds to go along with a warm, 80 degree breeze.
Little change for the weekend as we stay warm and humid with highs topping out in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. I think a slightly better chance at a few showers creeps into the forecast by Sunday afternoon as a cool front approaches the area. Don’t get too excited as this front will only approach the area and stall just north of us. That could lead to an unsettled weather pattern going into the new work week. From Monday through St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday we will have rain chances to contend with across the area.
If you are looking for the next cold front that will make it through, it does look like a pattern flip to cooler and drier weather arrives at the end of next week. Also, don’t forget this weekend we spring forward so Saturday night going into Sunday we set the clocks forward one hour.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.