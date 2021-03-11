Zack: Warm and humid days ahead; some morning fog possible

Little change for the weekend as we stay warm and humid with highs topping out in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. I think a slightly better chance at a few showers creeps into the forecast by Sunday afternoon as a cool front approaches the area. Don’t get too excited as this front will only approach the area and stall just north of us. That could lead to an unsettled weather pattern going into the new work week. From Monday through St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday we will have rain chances to contend with across the area.