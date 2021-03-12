Archdiocese: 400 sex abuse claims filed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the passing of both the general bar date for commercial creditors and the sexual abuse claims bar date for survivors of sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of New Orleans shared today a final estimate of claims received as part of its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. All total, the archdiocese received approximately 430 commercial claims and approximately 400 sexual abuse claims.
As the process moves forward, a more definitive number will become available as claims are properly categorized and duplicates continue to be recognized. The claims are all currently being reviewed as part of the court-approved process. Sexual abuse claims are also being reviewed for a referral to civil authorities where appropriate and to ensure that all canonical (church law) processes are followed.
Information regarding the sexual abuse claims remains under a court-ordered seal to protect the identity and privacy of the individuals making the claims. The ongoing review of the claims has not yielded new information that would result in the suspension or removal of a clergyman assigned to active ministry.
It remains the hope of Archbishop Gregory Aymond and the leadership of the Archdiocese of New Orleans that these steps allow survivors of sexual abuse a path of healing as they offer their prayerful support for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse.
