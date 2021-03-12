Bruce: A Spring Like Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The feel of spring will continue into the weekend ahead of a couple of fronts next week.
Tonight will be dry with lows staying mild and above average. Most of the area north and south will see temps only in the 60s. Late night and Saturday morning may see areas of patchy dense fog.
The weekend is looking nice if you like warm temperatures. Highs top out both Saturday and Sunday in the 79-82° rang with any early morning fog giving way to partly sunny skies. It does look like late Sunday a front will inch closer to us bringing a small chance for a few showers, especially across inland locations. The better rain coverage looks to hold off till after the weekend.
Early next week we move to a more unsettled weather pattern as a front stalls across the area leading to rain chances from Monday through St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday. Timing the more pronounced periods of wet weather will come with time but right now be prepared for a few days of soggy weather. It’s not until the end of next week when we finally get a sweeping cold front that sends our temperatures for a dip and brings clearing skies.
