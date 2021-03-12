Community shares disbelief in aftermath caretaker killed in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN (WVUE) - Friends and family are in disbelief as deputies say that a 77-year-old caretaker was killed at the hands of a 32-year-old special needs woman this morning.
“She took her away from us,” said Sheri Scott, the victim’s daughter. “She took her away from us. She was such a godly woman. She was my prayer warrior. She was my strength. She was my rock and the rock of our family.”
Family members have identified the special needs woman as Barbara Nell Bridges. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on March 12 in the 1800 block of Green Oaks Drive, officials say.
Neighbors have shared their thoughts on the situation.
“It’s a sad situation all around,” said Mark Alombro. “It’s sad and my heart aches for all of them... the daughter, the momma and the sitter.”
Investigators say it appears that the special needs woman and her sitter got into an argument or physical altercation. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that 911 was called at 7:45 a.m.
“I believe it was some type of blunt force,” Lopinto said. “Whether that’s fists or objects in the house...I don’t believe there were any weapons.”
Neighbors say that the special needs woman lives at home with her mother and that her sitter reported to the house as her mother left for work, as was their usual daily routine. Though they didn’t hear anything this morning, neighbors say they’ve seen the special needs woman’s outbursts in the past.
“I used to cut her grass, the mother,” Alombro said. “But they had episodes with the girl. Like she’d run away. you could hear her screaming.”
The victim’s family says that the sitter was eventually going to stop working with the special needs woman.
“My momma was going to take her to lunch tomorrow to tell her not to work with her anymore,” Scott said.
The victim’s niece told Fox 8 that the family was worried about their loved one’s safety. The victim was apparently injured in a previous physical altercation last Friday, Scott said.
“Cause she injured her foot last week and the doctor put her in a boot,” said Scott.
The victim’s family said that she was a mother that always put others before herself.
“The suspect on this has been transported to University Hospital for a psychiatric ward at this point in time,” said Lopinto.
