Family devastated after body of missing Southern University student pulled from Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Slidell family is devastated after authorities pulled the body of a missing Southern University student out of Lake Pontchartrain Thursday.
When Marquise Jones, 21, went missing, the NOPD said it was investigating the possibility of foul play in his disappearance.
Now, his family asks for help finding out what happened to him. Jones was a nursing student on the Dean’s List at Southern University in Baton Rouge. He was last seen the night of February 26, leaving a party on Onzaga Street in Gentilly.
His car was later found in New Orleans East. Thursday afternoon, 13 days later, a boater spotted Jones’ body while crabbing in the lake near the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line.
“If anybody know anything just come forward and just tell us, it’s okay, you know, I just want to know,” said Jones’ brother Corey Robinson.
“We just need help finding out what happened, we need answers, this family is hurting and it’s not just the Jones family, it’s the community, it’s Slidell,” said Jones’ great aunt, Monica Populist.
NOPD detectives are awaiting autopsy results to determine an official cause of death.
