Special needs woman accused of killing 77-year-old caretaker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in Terrytown Friday morning.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. on March 12 in the 1800 block of Green Oaks Drive, officials say.
Sheriff Joseph Lapinto says the suspect, a 32-year-old nonverbal woman with special needs, got into an argument with her caretaker.
The caretaker was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is unknown. Sheriff Lapinto says it’s likely a blunt force trauma, either by fists or an object in the house, not a firearm.
The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death.
Sheriff Lapinto says the victim did not live at the house where the incident occurred and was not a relative.
The suspect was taken to a psychiatric ward.
