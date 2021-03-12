‘Miss Lena’ passes away at 100 years old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Miss Lena” Torres, long-time employee of the St. Bernard Parish Clerk of Court’s office, has passed away, according to her family.
Family members say she passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Friday, March 12.
She worked for the Clerk of Court’s office for 72 years. She began working there in 1940 and retired in 2012.
Miss Lena turned 100 years old on January 29, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.