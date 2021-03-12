Murder victim known for helping others; community in shock

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“I said good night, and I love you and that was the last time I spoke to him,” says Anthony Bonal.
Anthony Bonal fights back tears as he describes what happened to the love of his life, his husband, Pawel Antosik.
“I guess he died outside on the steps, on the cold concrete, alone,” says Bonal.
Someone discovered Pawel’s body in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Claiborne on March 3rd.
He’d been shot to death.
“He hated being alone. That was his worst fear in the world,” says Bonal.
“You can imagine, it was nothing like it hurt Anthony, but it hurt everybody,” says Mike Marlow.
Pawel was born in Poland and spent years of his adult life in Germany. That’s when he met his husband, Anthony, who was a U.S. soldier stationed there.
Together, they took a chance on New Orleans, and Pawel immediately fell in love with the city’s people and culture.
“He loved the architecture. He often studied it, and the food. I don’t’ know how many times I’ve eaten different variations of gumbos he’s tried,” says Bonal.
Pawel was most recently a cook at Satsumas, but when he wasn’t at work, he was cooking for everyone in his 7th Ward neighborhood and anyone who needed a meal.
“He was always bringing food to us and other neighbors. He was a very nice guy,” says Marlow.
They say Pawel’s good deeds never stopped, even after he almost lost his life back in July of 2016. Pawel was riding his bike through an Uptown neighborhood when someone shot him 3 times in the back.
“Even when he was previously shot, he told me in his polish accent, ‘Anthony, even though, I almost died, I love this city and I want to stay,” says Bonal.
Anthony says Pawel’s love for New Orleans and the United States continued to grow. Last year, he became a U.S. citizen.
“He was ecstatic. He went to work, and he was in a full American suit and an American hat. He just had the biggest smile on his face,” says Bonal.
That smile, Anthony says, he and so many others will never forget.
“So many people are killed in this area and there are no police patrols, so, Pawel would have wanted people to be safe in this area,” says Bonal.
The NOPD tells FOX 8 the investigation is still active and on-going. If you know anything that could help police solve this case, you’re asked to CRIMESTOPPERS.
