REPORT: Starting LB Micah Baskerville to miss spring ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU starting linebacker Micah Baskerville will miss spring football to focus on academics according to multiple reports.
The Advocate’s Brooks Kubena and The Athletic’s Brody Miller reported that an LSU spokesperson has confirmed the news.
According to reports, Baskerville will still remain on the football team and is expected to return for the 2021 season.
The 6-foot-1, 231 pound junior linebacker started five games for the Tigers during the 2020 season and totaled 55 tackles ranking him fourth on the team he also added 4.5 tackles for loss.
LSU’s linebacking corps will be one of the key points for the defense heading into the 2021 season, they added two veteran linebackers during the offseason in junior college transfer Navonteque Strong and Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. both who are expected to play right away and push for starting roles.
The Tigers have incoming freshman in Greg Penn III the nation’s No. 13 linebacker according to 247Sports.
