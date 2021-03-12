Shelby: Warm, Humid Weekend Ahead

Some patchy fog possible this morning, then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will only fall off into 60s and it looks like we’ll be back near the 80-degree mark again Saturday.
We’ll keep those low 80s in the forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. Remember, on Sunday, we “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time begins. We will turn those clocks forward 1 hour.
Then, we’ll see rain chances increasing early to middle next week with a cold front arriving by the end of next week.
