SU nursing student’s body recovered from Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of 21-year-old Marquise Jones, a nursing student at Southern University, has been recovered from Lake Pontchartrain.
Spokesperson Gary Sheets confirmed that the NOPD is investigating an unclassified death involving an unidentified male found in Lake Pontchartrain this evening.
The body recovered by members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Land, Air, and Sea Emergency Rescue Division (LASER) around 3:16 p.m.
Jones’ mother, Erica, confirmed the identity of the body.
Jones was last seen on Feb. 25 headed towards Slidell for his uncle’s funeral. When he didn’t show up, family members knew something was wrong.
A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a boater spotted the body floating in the water when they were out crabbing.
The discovery was made near the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson and it was determined that the case would be turned over to the NOPD to lead the investigation.
Southern University posted this statement on Facebook:
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the loss of our Jaguar, Marquise Jones.
No other details are available at this time.
