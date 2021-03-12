Woman sentenced for sex crimes involving juveniles in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE (WVUE) - A Mississippi woman was sentenced to a total of 15 years in the 21st Judicial District Court today for multiple sex crimes involving juveniles, according to court spokesperson Claire LeBlanc.
Amber Bates, 32, of Moorhead, Mississippi, was given five years in prison for each of the charges she faced, which included being an accessory after the fact to the molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13, accessory after the fact to sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, and failure to report the sexual abuse of a child.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Belser represented the State of Louisiana and Judge Charlotte Foster handed down the sentence.
On March 16, 2019, a warrant was issued for Amber Bates’ arrest. Bates was booked into Desoto County Adult Detention Facility in Mississippi on March 19, 2019. She was later transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail without incident.
On August 24, 2018, Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit were contacted by Special Agents with the State of Mississippi Attorney General’s Office regarding the production of videos and images that photographed child sexual abuse. Agents determined the videos and images of illegal activity involving a juvenile were produced in the jurisdiction of Tangipahoa Parish. The victim’s forensic interview revealed Bates’ knowledge of the illegal activity and subsequently led to her arrest.
